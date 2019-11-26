Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals

November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-7-3-1) return home from a four-game road trip to host the Norfolk Admirals (4-12-3-0), as the Solar Bears open a stretch of six consecutive games on home ice. Orlando is 2-0-2-0 over its last four games. Tonight's game is the second of eight meetings with Norfolk in the regular season series. The Admirals took the opening game of the series on Oct. 18, in which the Solar Bears generated a season-high 51 shots on goal.

STRONG START COULD FUEL WIN: The Solar Bears own a 3-2-0-0 record when leading after the first period this season; the Admirals are 0-7-0-0 when trailing after the game's opening frame.

LOHIN RETURNS: Rookie forward Ryan Lohin has been activated from the injured reserve and will play tonight. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has missed the last six games and has three points (1g-2a) through seven contests.

FUCALE STARTS TONIGHT: After finishing as a runner-up for the ECHL Goaltender of the Week with a 1-0-1 record and a .944 save percentage last week, goaltender Zachary Fucale will once again start tonight for the Solar Bears. Fucale has helped his team earn five of six possible points in his last three outings.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: After going through an 11-game stretch without a win, the Admirals have picked up two victories in their last three games, following a series with the Maine Mariners.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays as the team celebrates Kids Weekend, presented by First Watch on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

Purchase tickets for Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Purchase Single-Game Tickets:

Single-game tickets for all Solar Bears home games are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster. CLICK HERE to download the calendar for the 2019-20 season.

Order New Jerseys:

The Orlando Solar Bears will wear new jerseys for the 2019-20 season. An extremely limited quantity of replica jerseys are available for purchase online, with adult sizes available for $149.95 and youth sizes available for $109.95. Fans can visit bit.ly/OSBJerseys to place their order today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.