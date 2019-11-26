Turkey, Super Heroes and Aviation Highlights Busy Holiday Homestand

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns to action this week for a busy holiday week with three games in four days.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday night to host longtime rival, Tulsa. Come join us the night before Thanksgiving as we look to avenge two previous losses to the Oilers.

On Friday night, the Kansas City Mavericks return to town for the first of two meetings on the weekend. Friday is Aviation and Make-A-Wish Night, presented by Qdoba, Grasshopper Mowers and Ideal Feet. It's a celebration of what makes Wichita great, the aviation industry and its people! Employees of local aviation companies can get a FREE ticket with an aviation badge and $10 tickets for any additional tickets anywhere in the house..

The Thunder and Make-A-Wish have partnered up to grant one wish for a local child. To help raise money for Make-A-Wish, you can purchase a $10 premium ticket with the code WISH.

Saturday night is Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Spider-Man and Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bath Fitter, Grasshopper Mowers, Salvation Army and Hajoca. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be taking pictures with all his future super heroes. Kids who come dressed in costume will receive a free ticket, can come on the ice for the first intermission parade and be part of chuck-a-puck clean-up during the second intermission.

The Thunder will be wearing Spider-Man jerseys that will be auctioned off online on the MeiGray website at a later date.

After the Thunder score their first goal, fans can throw teddy bears on the ice. All the donations will be collected and handed out by the players and staff to local charities and hospitals around the area. Last season, the Thunder broke a personal record of over 2,000 bears.

Saturday is also Quivira Council Boy Scouts Night. Scouts will receive a Wichita Thunder limited edition Boy Scout Thunder rink patch (First 500) with the purchase of a ticket. Also, each Scout will have the opportunity to line the boards and take a part of pregame introductions, along with a Troop or Pack announcement on the videoboard.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

