Batman Night Brings First Jersey Auction this Home Weekend

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads will harness the power of the Caped Crusader to take on The Joker as Batman Night comes to CenturyLink Arena when they host the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night for the first jersey auction and autograph session of the season.

The Steelheads, in partnership with the ECHL, team up with DC Comics to bring an epic battle between Batman and The Joker onto the ice for the first time this Saturday night. The Steelheads will wear Batman-themed jerseys with the Rush adorning Joker-themed uniforms in a one-night special. The specialty night brings in the first of five Project Filter Post-Game Autograph Sessions. Fans will have the chance to meet the Steelheads on the ice and get signatures from the entire team.

Additionally, it's the first jersey auction of the season with the Batman jerseys up for bidding. Download the Handbid app on any mobile device and start bidding on your favorite jersey from the minute the doors open. Fans do not have to be at the game to bid and will receive both the jersey and socks of their preferred player with the highest bid. The auction ends 10 minutes after the final horn.

This is one of five Steelheads jersey auction nights of the season and the first of two during this four-week home stand. The Steelheads open their three-game weekend against the Rush on Wednesday and continue after Thanksgiving on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:10 p.m. for all three games

Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS(8497).

