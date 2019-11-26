Hunter Miska Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

West Valley City, Utah - Hunter Miska was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for his efforts from Nov. 18-24.

Miska had an outstanding week, going 2-0-0, saving 54 of 56 shots as the Grizzlies won 2-1 in overtime each game last weekend. He stopped 29 of 30 shots on Nov. 22 and 25 of 26 on Nov. 23.

The goaltender has appeared in three games for the Grizzlies, where he has a 2-1-0 record with a .947 save percentage and a 1.62 goals-against average. Miska was also outstanding in six games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, where he has a 3-2-0 record with one shutout, a 1.95 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. Miska was reassigned to the Eagles on November 25th.

He is the first Grizzlies goaltender to be named ECHL Goaltender of the Week since Joe Cannata got the honor from Nov. 19th-25th, 2018.

The Grizzlies are at Maverik Center on Nov. 27th, 29th and 30th against the Florida Everblades. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

