Cuddemi Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Princeton, NJ - Ralph Cuddemi of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 18-24.

Cuddemi scored six goals - including two game-winning tallies - and added one assist for seven points in three games against Newfoundland last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win on Friday, added a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday and tied a club record with four goals in a 7-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Concord, Ontario, Cuddemi leads the ECHL with 16 goals and 28 points in 19 games this season.

Cuddemi has recorded 199 points (100g-99a) in 231 career ECHL games with Reading, Wichita, Fort Wayne, Utah and Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Cuddemi tallied 123 points (61g-62a) in 154 career games at Canisius College.

On behalf of Ralph Cuddemi, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Royals host the Toledo Walleye in back-to-back games next Fri., Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m. Friday is Game Show Night with games on the concourse, plus a PA Lottery giveaway and Penny Days at the Team Store. On Saturday for PAW Patrol Night, the Royals will give away a PAW Patrol Kids T-Shirt, host wiener dog races during intermission and wear PAW Patrol jerseys. Full promotional details can be found at royalshockey.com/promotions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.