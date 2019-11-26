Reading's Cuddemi Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Ralph Cuddemi of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 18-24.
Cuddemi scored six goals - including two game-winning tallies - and added one assist for seven points in three games against Newfoundland last week.
The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win on Friday, added a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss onâSaturday and tied a club record with four goals in a 7-2 victory onâSunday.
A native of Concord, Ontario, Cuddemi leads the ECHL with 16 goals and 28 points in 19 games this season.
Cuddemi has recorded 199 points (100g-99a) in 231 career ECHL games with Reading, Wichita, Fort Wayne, Utah and Florida.
Prior to turning pro, Cuddemi tallied 123 points (61g-62a) in 154 career games at Canisius College.
On behalf of Ralph Cuddemi, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: MasonâMitchell, Cincinnati (4 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Peter Quenneville, Rapid City (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Dante Hannoun (Atlanta), Jared Gomes (Brampton), Alan Lyszczarczyk (Fort Wayne), Kyle Schempp (Idaho), Aaon Luchuk (Newfoundland), Mark Cooper (South Carolina), Abbot Girduckis (Toledo) and Brandon Hawkins (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 26, 2019
- Cuddemi Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Reading Royals
- Reading's Cuddemi Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.