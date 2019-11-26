Reading's Cuddemi Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

November 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Ralph Cuddemi of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 18-24.

Cuddemi scored six goals - including two game-winning tallies - and added one assist for seven points in three games against Newfoundland last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win on Friday, added a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss onâSaturday and tied a club record with four goals in a 7-2 victory onâSunday.

A native of Concord, Ontario, Cuddemi leads the ECHL with 16 goals and 28 points in 19 games this season.

Cuddemi has recorded 199 points (100g-99a) in 231 career ECHL games with Reading, Wichita, Fort Wayne, Utah and Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Cuddemi tallied 123 points (61g-62a) in 154 career games at Canisius College.

On behalf of Ralph Cuddemi, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: MasonâMitchell, Cincinnati (4 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Peter Quenneville, Rapid City (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Dante Hannoun (Atlanta), Jared Gomes (Brampton), Alan Lyszczarczyk (Fort Wayne), Kyle Schempp (Idaho), Aaon Luchuk (Newfoundland), Mark Cooper (South Carolina), Abbot Girduckis (Toledo) and Brandon Hawkins (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.