Utah's Miska Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Hunter Miska of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 18-24.

Miska went 2-0-0 with a 0.95 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage in a pair of overtime wins against Orlando last week.

The 24-year-old stopped 29 shots in a 2-1 win onâFriday and made 25 saves in another 2-1 victory onâSaturday.

Under contract to Colorado of the American Hockey League, Miska has appeared in three games for Utah, going 2-1-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947. He also has seen action in six games for Colorado where he is 3-2-0 with one shutout, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941.

A native of North Branch, Minnesota, Miska has posted an overall record of 35-19-4 in 67 career AHL games with Colorado and Tucson with two shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. He also has appeared in one NationalâHockey League game with Arizona.

Prior to turning pro, Miska played one season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he appeared in 39 games with a record of 27-5-5 with five shutouts, a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also spent time in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and the U.S. National Development Team.

Runners Up: Zach Fucale, Orlando (1-0-1, 0.96 GAA, .976 save pct.) and Parker Milner, SouthâCarolina (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .966 save pct).

Also Nominated: Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Ivan Prosvetov (RapidâCity), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

