Walk-off Blast Sinks SeaWolves; Ponies Win 10th Straight

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (49-37) lost the opener against Binghamton (47-38) 6-4 on Matt Rudick's walk-off home run.

Erie struck for an early run on Jake Holton's first-inning RBI single against Rumble Ponies starter Joander Suarez.

Binghamton tied it in the first when Ryan Clifford blasted a solo home run against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez.

The SeaWolves struck for three in the fifth to regain the lead. Eliezer Alfonzo, Ben Malgeri, and Brady Allen had consecutive singles to begin the frame, with Allen's giving Erie a 2-1 lead. Hao-Yu Lee's sacrifice fly made it 3-1. Gage Workman plated Erie's fourth run on an RBI triple.

Binghamton responded quickly in the bottom of the fifth. The Ponies had three straight singles to open the frame. Wyatt Young's single brought home the first run of the frame to make it 4-2. Rowdey Jordan's RBI single made it 4-3. Hernadez departed with two out and the bases loaded. Angel Reyes entered and walked Nick Lorusso to force home the tying run.

The game remained tied until the ninth. Calvin Coker tossed a scoreless eighth. Wyatt Young struck a leadoff double against him in the ninth. Rudick followed with a two-run blast to win the game for Binghamton.

Binghamton won its 10th consecutive game.

Paul Gervase (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless ninth. Coker (2-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. as Jackson Jobe takes on Nolan McLean.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.