Baysox Shut Out in First Game Out of All-Star Break

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a final score of 4-0 from Prince George's Stadium.

Neither Bowie (8-11, 40-47) nor Hartford (10-8, 48-38) scored in the first eight innings due to strong pitching from both teams. Baysox starting right-hander Seth Johnson threw four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in a no decision. The Orioles No. 9 prospect dropped his ERA to 2.66 on the season, the lowest by a Baysox starter this year.

Yard Goats starting right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc delivered a solid performance himself with five scoreless innings over two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Right-handed reliever Peter Van Loon entered in the fifth inning and threw four scoreless, hitless innings with a season-high seven strikeouts while allowing two walks. The 25-year-old has yet to allow a run in 12.1 innings pitched since being activated from the 60-day injured list on July 5.

Catcher Samuel Basallo caught two base runners trying to steal second, the second time this season where he has thrown out two would-be base stealers.

Yard Goats relievers Bryce McGowan, Jaden Hill, and Zach Agnos (W, 1-0) combined for three scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

Hartford broke the scoreless tie in the ninth against reliever Wandisson Charles (L, 0-1). After Ryan Ritter singled, advanced to second on a fielding error by Matthew Etzel and advanced to third on a wild pitch, Yanquiel Fernandez drove him in with a single to right field to put Hartford ahead. Sterlin Thompson doubled the lead with an RBI line-drive single off the glove of first baseman TT Bowens. A sac fly from Braxton Fulford and an RBI single from Zach Kokoska extended the Hartford lead to 4-0.

Bowie mustered only three hits on the night and has now lost seven of its last eight.

The Baysox continue their three-game home stand against the Yard Goats tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (3-2, 5.38 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Evan Shawver (1-2, 2.86 ERA) for Hartford.

Saturday is Island Luau Night with the first 750 fans ages 13 or up receiving a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway followed by postgame fireworks. Sunday is Family Fun Day and Hero's Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

