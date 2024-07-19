Crawford Dazzles with Bat and Glove in Double-A Debut in Loss

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Portland, ME) - Phillies No. 3 Prospect Justin Crawford collected three hits and dazzled in the field in his Double-A debut as the Reading Fightin Phils (6-13; 37-50) fell 6-2 to the Portland Sea Dogs (11-6; 47-39) on Friday night from Hadlock Field.

Crawford went three-for-four at the plate, with two doubles, a stolen base and run scored in his first game with the Fightin Phils. He additionally had multiple diving catches in the field defensively.

Portland struck first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Roman Anthony led off with a leadoff triple then scored when Marcelo Mayer hit a two-run home run. Portland added another run from a Blaze Jordan home run to make it 3-0, Sea Dogs.

Reading got one back in the top of the third as Erick Brito led off the inning with a double. He stole third base then came home thanks to a sacrifice fly from Marcus Lee Sang.

Portland would respond with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel were walked by Noah Skirrow to start the inning. Mayer scored on a single from Kristian Campbell, then Jordan brought home Teel with a single, to make it 5-1 Portland.

Justin Crawford then led off the top of the fifth inning with a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a stolen base. He would eventually come around to score thanks to a ground out from Caleb Ricketts.

Portland would add a tally in the seventh inning with one run. Mayer singled and came around to score to make it 6-2.

Isaac Coffey (W, 7-2) went five innings and collected the win for Portland. Konnor Ash (L, 0-4) took the loss with two innings as the starter for Reading.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Saturday at the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 6 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina will be on the mound for Reading, opposite RHP Jacob Webb for Portland. Pregame coverage is underway at 5:40 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

