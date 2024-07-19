Richmond Downs Akron 9-1

Austin Peterson fans seven, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Akron RubberDucks 9-1 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, Richmond answered in the fifth. Jimmy Glowenke and Alerick Soularie each picked up RBI doubles in the inning to make it 2-1 Richmond.

Mound Presence

Peterson got off to a quick start for Akron by allowing just one hit over the first four innings. Richmond chased Peterson after two runs in the fifth, ending his night at 4.2 innings allowing the two runs while striking out seven. Davis Sharpe followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Leftwich allowed two runs over an inning pitched. Ross Carver worked an inning and two-thirds allowing five runs while striking out three.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Cody Huff got things going with a hustle double to right field. Aaron Bracho followed with an RBI double to left field, scoring Huff and putting the RubberDucks up 1-0.

Notebook

Bracho extended his hitting streak to 11 games... CJ Kayfus now has 13 multi-hit games with Akron...Peterson has struck out five or more in all four Double-A starts...Game Time: 2:28...Attendance: 8,232

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. Akron lefty Parker Messick (2-1, 3.44 ERA) will take the mound against Richmond right-hander Will Bednar (0-0, 3.60 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

