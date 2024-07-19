July 19, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

LAST TIME OUT Despite leading early 4-0, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. With the loss, Portland split the series with Hartford. Krisitian Campbell and Tyer Miller both recorded multi-hit games at the plate for the Sea Dogs. Campbell went 2-for-4 with a run. Miller also went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. RHP Hunter Dobbins tossed 2.0 shutout innings to begin the game allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. In the top of the first inning, Kristian Campbell led off the game with a double then scored on an RBI single by Alex Binelas. Tyler Miller then drove home Binelas with a double to left field and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Portland added two more in the top of the fourth inning. Binelas drew a leadoff walk then moved to second on a single by Miller. Karson Simas then smashed a two-run double down the left field line and Portland led, 4-0. The Yard Goats scored their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run by Warming Bernabel. Hartford pulled within one run after a two-run homer by Ryan Ritter in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Adael Amador reached on a double then stole third base. With Ryan Ritter at the plate, Felix Cepeda threw a wild pitch for a strikeout but catcher Elih Marrero hit Ritter in the back when he was running to first allowing Amador to score and the game was tied, 4-4. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Sterlin Thompson scored the leading run on a wild pitch by Felix Cepeda and the Goats held on to win, 5-4.

ACTIVE STREAKS Kristian Campbell is currently riding a nine-game hit streak coming into tonight. Across the last nine games, Campbell is hitting .424 (14-33) with 11 runs scored, six doubles, four RBI, six walks, seven strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Campbell also notches a .537 OBP. Alex Binelas also enters today riding a seven-game hit streak where he has gone 8-23 (.348) with eight runs scores, one triple, two homers, eleven RBI, seven walks, seven strikeouts, and four stolen bases. Binelas tallies a .500 OBP over that span.

TEEL TAKES ON TEXAS Kyle Teel dazzled during the Futures Game in Texas after representing the only participant to notch a multi-hit day. Boston's 2023 first round pick and top catching prospect delivered a standout performance with a pair of doubles on the night. The left-handed-hitter doubled off a slider from MLB's No. 20 prospect Rhett Lowder (Reds) in the fifth and a 98.4 mph heater from MLB's No. 51 prospect Bubba Chandler (Pirates) in the seventh. Currently, Teel ranks 24th in MLB's Prospect rankings and third overall in the Sox system. Teel has hit .298 with eight homers in Double-A so far this season.

ANTHONY EARNS SKILLS SHOWCASE TITLE Roman Anthony represents the winner of the Futures Skills Showcase after comeback performance in the inaugural season. Anthony competed against seven other top prospects including Samuel Basallo (BAL. No. 2), Sebastian Walcott (TEX. No. 1), Tre' Morgan (TB. No. 13), Cam Collier (CIN. No. 3), Termarr Johnson (PIT. No. 2), Moises Ballesteros (CHI. No. 5), and Brady House (WAS. No. 3). The three-round showcase started with a round called "Hit It Here", a second round called "Call your Shot" and the final round called "Swing for the Fences". After being shutout in the first round, Anthony exploded for six homers on his eight pitches in the final round to claim the prestigious title. Mayer, Anthony, and Teel all represented the Red Sox in Arlington this past week.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Portland Sea Dogs currently lead all teams in Double-A in five offensive categories. They lead the level in average (.267), doubles (187), on-base percentage (.354), slugging percentage (.428) and OPS (.782).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 19, 1997 - Kevin Millar singled twice in the second game of a doubleheader split with Harrisburg to begin a franchise record 21-game hit streak.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in the series opener in what marks his 13th start of the season and 16th appearnace overall. Coffey last pitched on July 13th in Hartford where he tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. Today marks his fourth start against Reading and fifth appearance overall this season against the Fightins. Coffey owns a 1-1 record and 3.50 ERA across 18.0 combined innings against Reading. He has allowed eight runs on ten hits while walking nine and striking out 20 to hold the Fightins to a .164 average against him.

