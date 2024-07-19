Harrisburg Edged by New Hampshire, 3-2

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 Friday night at FNB Field. New Hampshire took the initial 2-0 lead with two runs in the 2nd inning before they tacked on an insurance run in the 7th. The Senators made it a 3-2 game by scoring two runs in the bottom of the 8th despite not recording a hit in the inning, but they couldn't come all the way back.

THE BIG PLAY

In the top of the 7th inning, Josh Kasevich hit an RBI single that extended the New Hampshire lead to 3-0 as Andrés Sosa came around to score after he was hit by a pitch with two outs earlier in the inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham tossed a quality start as he allowed two runs and struck out six in six innings... Daison Acosta recorded three outs on just three pitches in the 8th inning... Carlos Romero threw a scoreless 9th inning... Andrew Pinckney recorded an outfield assist in the 5th inning with a diving catch followed by an excellent throw to retire the runner attempting to advance from second to third base... Daylen Lile recorded the only Senators hit with a single in the 3rd inning... The Senators drew leadoff walks in three innings, but only one came around to score... The Senators were outhit 6-1.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game two of their three-game series at 6:00 Saturday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.