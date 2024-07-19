Harrison Dissects Harrisburg En Route to Friday Win
July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-14, 34-51) got back to winning ways Friday with a 3-2 victory over the Harrisburg Senators (6-12, 44-43) at FNB Field. Cats starter Devereaux Harrison led the charge with a career night on the mound as the Fisher Cats held Harrisburg to one hit.
Harrison (W, 4-5) tied a career high with six innings pitched and set a new career high with 10 strikeouts. The Long Beach State product is the first New Hampshire pitcher to reach double-digit strikeouts this season. Harrison struck out five Harrisburg hitters in a row from the bottom of the third through the fourth. The right-hander allowed one hit and walked three batters in his fifth quality start of the season.
New Hampshire started the scoring against Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham (L, 3-7) in the top of the second. First baseman Rainer Nuñez belted a hanging slider over the left-center field fence for his ninth big fly of the year. The homer tied Nuñez with Garrett Spain for the team lead. The next batter, center fielder Devonte Brown, singled on a ground ball to second, then left fielder Gabriel Martinez roped a double down the left field line, which plated Brown from first. After the top of the second, the Fisher Cats led, 2-0.
Josh Kasevich completed a two-out rally in the top of the seventh for an insurance run. After catcher Andres Sosa was hit by a pitch, Kasevich ripped a single to right which scored Sosa. Kasevich remains the Eastern League's leader in hits with 93. The Cats increased their advantage to 3-0 after the inning's conclusion.
After Hunter Gregory tossed a scoreless seventh, Harrisburg drew the Friday contest to within a run in the
bottom of the eighth against Cats reliever Braydon Fisher, who walked and plunked his first two batters faced. The Senators utilized a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly to produce their first run and trim the Fisher Cats lead to 3-1. A Fisher wild pitch allowed Harrisburg's Cody Wilson to score from third and draw within a run of New Hampshire's 3-2 lead.
Reliever Ryan Boyer (S, 6) struck out two batters and ended Friday's game with a strike out on Harrisburg's Trey Harris for the second out, and Sosa fired to second to get Andrew Pinckney attempting to steal second for the final out.
New Hampshire returns home on July 23 to begin a six-game set with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cats have four homestands remaining in 2024.
Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
