Rudick Rocks Walk-off Two-Run Homer to Lift Binghamton Over Erie for 10th-Straight Win

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - In a 4-4 game with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, Matt Rudick belted a walk-off two-run home run to lift the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-6, 47-38) over the Erie SeaWolves, 6-4, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

It represented Binghamton's 10th -straight win, which marks the franchise's longest regular-season win streak since winning 12-straight games in 2006.

Wyatt Young led off the ninth inning against Calvin Coker (2-3) with a ground rule double. Rudick followed by crushing the first pitch over the right field wall to win the game. Rudick had not homered in 48-straight games, since May 4, until the walk-off two-run blast.

Binghamton's bullpen was lights out, which set up the walk-off homer. Nolan Clenney pitched 2.1 perfect innings with two strikeouts. Daniel Juarez threw just four pitches to record two outs. Paul Gervase (3-1) earned the win with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning. Clenney, Juarez, and Gervase combined for four strikeouts over four innings, while allowing just one hit and one walk.

The two teams traded runs in the first and fifth innings. In the first inning, Jake Holton hit an RBI single to put Erie up 1-0. Ryan Clifford hit his team-leading 13th home run in the bottom of the first to tie the game, 1-1.

In the fifth inning, Erie put up a three-spot on an RBI single from Brady Allen, sacrifice fly from Hao-Yu Lee, and RBI triple from Gage Workman that put Erie up 4-1. Binghamton followed with a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by an RBI single from Young, RBI single from Rowdey Jordan, and an RBI walk from Nick Lorusso that made it 4-4.

Binghamton's bullpen kept Erie scoreless and Rudick belted the Ponies' second walk-off homer this season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: It marked the Ponies' fourth walk-off win of the season and first since Clifford's walk-off two-run home run against Somerset on June 14...Rudick recorded his 15th multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season...Stanley Consuegra went 3-for-3 with a walk, run, and stolen base, while recording the first three-hit game of his Double-A career...Young recorded his 14th multi-hit game with a single and double...Lorusso recorded the first run batted in of his Double-A career...Clifford homered to extend his on-base streak to 15 games...Kevin Parada drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 15 games...Joander Suarez started the game and allowed four runs over five innings with two strikeouts.

