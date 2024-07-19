Mayer's Three-Hit Night Leads Portland to 6-2 Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-6, 47-39) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (6-13, 37-50) 6-2 on Friday night in front of the tenth sellout crowd at Hadlock Field of 7,368 fans.

Marcelo Mayer went 3-for-3 on the night with his eighth homer of the season, a walk, and three runs scored. Blaze Jordan launched his sixth homer in a 2-for-4 night while Tyler McDonough also went 2-for-4. Coffey notched his seventh win with 5.0 innings to start before Robert Kwiatkowski and Brendan Cellucci combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief.

Mayer ignited the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning to mark his eighth of the season. Mayer brought in Anthony who reached on his third triple of the season. Jordan joined with a solo homer (6) over the Maine Monster to extend a 3-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly to center field from Marcus Lee Sang put Reading on the board in the top of the third inning but Portland countered with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single from Kristian Campbell highlighted the inning to extend a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Caleb Ricketts recorded an RBI groundout to drive in Reading's second run. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Campbell grounded into a force out to drive in Mayer from third who reached on his third hit of the day and Portland held on to win, 6-2.

RHP Isaac Coffey (7-2, 3.58 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out four. Robert Kwiatskowski (1) earned the hold with 2.0 scoreless allowing one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. RHP Konnor Ash (0-4, 3.38 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, July 20th, 2024 for game two of a three-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Jacob Webb (6-1, 3.58 ERA) while Reading will send RHP Robinson Pina (9-4, 4.16 ERA) to the mound.

