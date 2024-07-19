Vrieling, Patriots Fire One-Hit Shutout In Series Opening Win Over Altoona

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Trystan Vrieling on the mound

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Trystan Vrieling on the mound(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fired a one-hit shutout to defeat the Altoona Curve 2-0 on Friday night in their series opener at TD Bank Ballpark. Friday marked the second one-hit shutout of the season for Somerset, with the first coming on 4/19 vs. HFD. The one-hit gem was the Patriots sixth shutout of the season and first hurled since 5/19 vs. POR. Out the Patriots six shutouts, Friday was the fourth started by Trystan Vrieling.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 K) dealt 6 shutout IP, failing to allow a hit through his first 5.2 IP. Friday marks the second time this season Vrieling has taken a no-hitter into the 6th inning, the first of which came on 4/19 vs. HFD when he rifled 7.2 hitless IP before being lifted from the ballgame. Vrieling has allowed only 2 ER over 14 IP (1.28 ERA) in his last three starts with 10 K. The Yankees No. 22 prospect has conceded 2 ER or less in eight of his 18 appearances (17 starts) this season. Vrieling ranks among Eastern League leaders with 96.2 IP (4th), 91 K (6th), and 7 W (T-3rd).

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up his first Double-A save in his first Double-A save opportunity, striking out two in a perfect 9th. Across three levels this season, Reyzelman has posted a 0.83 ERA in 21.2 IP with 36 K and 8 BB.

C Rafael Flores (3-for-4, RBI) broke the stalemate with a go-ahead RBI single in the 8th inning, registering his first three-hit game at the Double-A level. Friday marked Flores's third multi-hit performance with Somerset and 20th total multi-hit game of the season over 75 games between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley. His three hits matched a season-high, last accomplished on 5/16 @JS as a member of High-A Hudson Valley. Flores has reached safely in four straight games and six of his last seven contests.

RF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, RBI) extended the Patriots lead to 2-0 with an 8th inning RBI single as part of a two-hit night. Dunham recorded his third straight multi-hit game, 17th multi-hit game of the season, and eighth over his last 13 games. Dunham, the winner of Eastern League Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games and reached base in 24 of his last 25. Over his last 25 games since 6/13 @BNG, Dunham is slashing .370/.427/.710 with 7 HR, 23 RBI, 19 XBH, and 18 R. Since 6/13, Dunham leads the Eastern League in SLG (.710), OPS (1.137), H (37), 2B (11), XBH (19), and TB (71).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.