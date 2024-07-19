Nine Unanswered Runs Blast Squirrels to 9-1 Win Over 'Ducks

July 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels piled nine straight runs to back a solid start from John Michael Bertrand in a 9-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks Friday night at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (42-45, 8-11) snapped their three-game losing streak and collected their 18th comeback win of the season.

Bertrand (Win, 6-4) held Akron (50-38, 13-6) to one run over six innings, totaling four strikeouts. The Flying Squirrels have won each of the last four games Bertrand has started.

Trailing by one run in the fifth, Jimmy Glowenke tied the game with an RBI double and Alerick Soularie pushed Richmond ahead, 2-1, with a run-scoring double against Akron starter Austin Peterson (Loss, 3-1).

With two on and one out in the top of the seventh, Turner Hill zipped a two-run single to right field, extending the Flying Squirrels advantage to 4-1.

Richmond stacked five runs in the top of the ninth inning, moving the lead to 9-1. With the bases loaded, Soularie drove in Andy Thomas from third on a sacrifice fly. Carter Howell and Jairo Pomares both punched two-run doubles against Akron reliever Ross Carver.

Nick Swiney worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Tanner Kiest stranded two runners in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the victory.

Akron's lone run came on an RBI double by Aaron Bracho in the fourth inning.

The Flying Squirrels will face the RubberDucks Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Canal Park. Right-hander Will Bednar (0-0, 3.60) will start for Richmond countered by Akron left-hander Parker Messick (2-1, 3.44).

The team will be back at The Diamond for a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies July 23-28. On Tuesday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate past players who have gone to the big leagues. The first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will go home with a Boulevard to The Bay t-shirt presented by Seredni Tire & Auto.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

