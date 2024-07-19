Yard Goats Rally in 9th for 6th Consecutive Road Victory

Bowie, MD- Yanquiel Fernandez cracked an RBI single into right field in the ninth inning, breaking a scoreless contest and helping the Yard Goats defeat the Bowie Baysox 4-0 on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium in Maryland. Hartford was held to just one single over the first eight innings before putting together five hits and scoring four runs in the ninth to claim its sixth consecutive road win. Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc fired five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and relievers Bryce McGowan, Jaden Hill, Zach Agnos and Seth Halvorsen retired 12 of the final 13 batters. Sterlin Thompson extended his hit-streak to nine games with an RBI single in the ninth inning.

Bowie starter Seth Johnson retired the first eight batters before Braiden Ward belted a single into center field in the third inning. It would be Hartford's only hit over the first eight innings. The Yard Goats had runners at first and second base after a walk to Zac Veen but Johnson worked out of trouble.

Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc worked five scoreless innings. He allowed the leadoff hitter to reach base in each of the first three innings but got help from double plays in the fourth and fifth innings. The right hander retired the side in order in the fifth inning and departed a scoreless game.

Hartford relievers Bryce McGowan, Jaden Hill, and Zach Agnos retired all nine batters faced with six strikeouts from the sixth through eight innings.

Ryan Ritter ignited the rally with a one out single in the ninth inning and took second base on a fielding error. Ritter went to third base on a wild pitch. With the infield in, Yanquiel Fernandez ripped a single into right field, scoring Ritter and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Warming Bernabel followed with a single putting runners at the corners. Sterlin Thompson then hit a rocket off the glove of first baseman TT Bowens and into right field for a hit, and Fernandez scored making it 2-0. Braxton Fulford's sacrifice fly scored Bernabel, giving the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Zach Kokoska RBI single scored Thompson and it was 4-0 Yard Goats. Seth Halverson closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

The Yard Goats continue the three-game series in Bowie, Maryland on Saturday night at 6:35 PM. LHP Evan Shawver will start for the Yard Goats and Alex Pham will start for the Baysox. The game can be heard on the free audacy app.

