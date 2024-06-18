Vrieling Shines, Hardman Homers As Somerset Downs Erie In Series Opener
June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Erie SeaWolves 6-1 in their series opener on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.
RHP Trystan Vrieling (7 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K) earned his team-leading seventh win in his 13th start of the season. The Yankees No. 22 prospect has earned the win in his last four starts and in five of his last six starts. Over his three starts in June, Vrieling is 3-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 16 K in 18.1 IP. Vrieling registered his fourth quality start of the season, tied for the team lead.
CF Spencer Jones (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) brought home the go-ahead run with a two-out RBI single in the 5th inning to give Somerset a 2-1 lead. Jones recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season and 4th 3+ hit game. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has hit safely in four straight and reached base in nine of his last ten games. So far in June, Jones is slashing .295/.362/.525 with 3 HR, 16 RBI, and 13 R in 15 games.
C Agustin Ramirez (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B) gave Somerset a 6-1 lead in the 7th inning with a two-run ground rule double. The Yankees No. 20 prospect has hit safely in 10 of his last 12, over which he is 20-for-53 (.377) with 4 HR, 14 RBI, and 8 XBH. Ramirez leads all Eastern League hitters with 16 HR, 49 RBI, 140 TB, and 31 XBH. Tuesday marked Ramirez's team-leading 16th multi-RBI performance of the season.
3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) got the scoring started with a solo homer in the 1st. Hardman has homered in back-to-back games and has hit safely in each of his first four games with Somerset this season. Upon his activation and assignment to Double-A Somerset on 6/13, Hardman has recorded multiple hits in three of his first four games back with the Patriots, going 7-for-15 with 2 HR, 5 RBI, and 5 R over that span. Over Hardman's last 47 games with Somerset dating back to 6/1/23, he's batting .264/.367/.638 with 20 HR, 41 RBI, and 41 R. The solo jack was Hardman's fourth of the season between Low-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Double-A Somerset.
DH Jared Wegner (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B) extended the Patriots lead to 4-1 with a two-run double in the 6th Wegner has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games, over which he's 7-for-17 (.411) with 3 RBI and 3 2B.
