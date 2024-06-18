Pitching Powers Bowie to Tuesday Takedown of Altoona

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (32-31) continued the trend of impressive pitching performances to get its second consecutive victory. Right-handed starter Cameron Weston set the tone out of the gate. Weston went his first five frames on Tuesday without allowing a hit and walking just a single batter. Weston ultimately went 5.1 innings, allowing an infield single, before an error and second walk of the evening ended his night in the midst of a bases-loaded jam. The right-hander still matched a Double-A career high with eight strikeouts, including recording his last four outs of the evening via the punchout.

Bowie would allow a pair of unearned runs in the bases loaded situation via a wild pitch and sacrifice fly after right-hander Dan Hammer entered, but Hammer (W, 2-0) still spun an impressive 1.2 scoreless innings.

The pair of Altoona runs in the sixth undid an early two-run home run from Collin Burns that had Bowie out to an early lead in the second inning. Still, the Baysox responded quickly. In the bottom of the seventh inning, a leadoff walk drawn by Burns was followed by an error to put two on with no one out. That spoiled the evening for Altoona RHP Po-Yu Chen (L, 1-6) who allowed seven Baysox hits through six plus innings on Tuesday. The Curve's Tyler Samaniego walked Frederick Bencosme to load the bases, with Jud Fabian eventually notching a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Burns and giving Bowie a 3-2 lead.

It would be all the offense the Baysox would need on Tuesday, as right-hander Dylan Heid (S, 5) recorded the final six outs without much stress to see the result out from there.

After Tuesday's action, Bowie boasts the second-best staff ERA (3.12) in the Eastern League in the month of June and the fourth lowest in all of Double-A. The Baysox staff ERA on the season is down to 3.92 - fifth-best in the league.

The Baysox remain four-and-a-half games out of first in the Eastern League Southwest division with five games remaining in the first half.

Bowie continues its six-game first half finale with Altoona on Wednesday night. Right-hander Trace Bright (0-6, 3.91 ERA) is set to start on the mound for the Baysox, opposite right-hander Drake Fellows (2-0, 1.23 ERA) for the Curve. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

