Fightin Phils Post Highest Attendance in Double-A Last Week

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to share they drew the organization's largest weekly crowd in over five seasons.

For the week of June 11 through 16, 45,601 fans attended the six games at FirstEnergy Stadium, as Reading hosted the Portland Sea Dogs. On average, 7,600 fans attended each game. Both the total and average attendance marked the R-Phils' highest attendance marks since the 2019 season, the last season before the schedule shifted to the six-game weekly format.

Reading's previous high for total in a week since 2021 was 41,497, which came from May 21-26 of this season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The two-week homestand Reading just concluded was a well-attended one, as the second-highest average attendance in the last four years came from June 4-9 against Harrisburg, where an average of 7,517 fans attended games each night.

The 45,601 fans last week was not just the highest mark in the Eastern League but in all of Double-A. Second place was over 7,000 fans shy of Reading for the week. The Fightin Phils also posted the highest average attendance in both the Eastern League and in Double-A. Out of the 60 Minor League teams that were home this past week, Reading's 45,601 fans was the fifth-highest and the average crowd of 7,600 was also fifth most.

So far this season, Reading has welcomed an Eastern League-high 211,107 fans to games this season, a mark that also leads all of Double-A. The average crowd this season of 6,397 is second in the league, trailing only Richmond. That mark is also second in all of Double-A. Additionally, the Fightin Phils currently own ninth-highest total attendance out of 120 Minor League teams, and the average ranks 11th in all of Minor League Baseball.

Last week featured tons of exciting promotions in Baseballtown. Wednesday through Saturday all featured fireworks, with Saturday being a Carpenter MEGA Blast fireworks show. The Fightin Phils also wore Batman jerseys in a tribute to DC Comics Batman. On Sunday, men received a Fightin Phils Hawaiian Shirt for Father's Day. A weekly-high 8,550 fans attended Sunday's game. Reading welcomed over 7,000 fans in five-of-six games last week, while three games were over 8,000.

Most notably, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh made a rehab appearance in Baseballtown on Thursday and Friday last week. 8.487 fans saw Marsh's Reading rehab debut on Thursday, with 7,957 attending on Friday night.

The fun continues when the Fightin Phils return home from June 25-30 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Tuesday features a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Wednesday is Fightin Cancer Night and an appearance of Phillies Legend Charlie Manuel with a free photo session, thanks to Penn State Children's Hospital. Thursday and Friday feature postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Biological Specialty Company, and The American Diner. Friday's show is sponsored by Love It Here, Go Local: Unchained and Independent in Berks County PA. Saturday is a Tribute to Taylor Swift and postgame Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Reading Truck. The series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, presented by Diversity Night.

