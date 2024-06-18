Yard Goats Drop Road Trip Opener in Harrisburg Fall to Second Place

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Harrisburg, PA - Brad Lord fired seven scoreless innings as the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 7-1 on Tuesday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The right-hander surrendered just three singles with three walks and seven strikeouts while earning his EL leading 8th victory in the first game of a six-game series. This is the final series in the first half of the Eastern League season. Ryan Ritter had two hits for the Yard Goats including a triple.

The Yard Goats loss combined with Portland's win against Richmond has dropped the Yard Goats to second place in the Northeast Division with five games remaining in the first half. The Sea Dogs were down 10-4 in the seventh inning and came back to win.

The Senators scored three runs in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Jarrod Cande. After yielding a single and a double, Cande got a grounder to second base. However, Nic Kent's throw was off the mark and allowed Trey Harris to reach and Daylin Lile scored to make it 1-0 Harrisburg. The Senators made it 2-0 on a wild pitch and the next batter, Cortland Lawson followed with an RBI single putting Harrisburg ahead 3-0.

Harrisburg added two more runs in the second inning as Cande walked three batters, including a bases-loaded walk to Lile. Harris' sacrifice fly scored J.T. Arruda, giving Harrisburg a 5-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Senators starter Brad Lord was terrific and retired nine of the first 11 batters in the first three innings. The Yard Goats did have baserunners against the right-hander in six of his seven innings of work. He struck out seven and departed after seven full innings.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip in Pennsylvania against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday June 19th (6:30 PM), at FNB Field. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

--

WP: Brad Lord (8-1)

LP: Jarrod Cande (3-5)

Time: 2:20

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.