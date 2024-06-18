Binghamton Holds on to Defeat Akron in Thrilling Series Opener

AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (32-30) fought off a potential comeback bid from the Akron RubberDucks to win, 8-7, in the series opener at Canal Park on Tuesday night. Binghamton led the whole way after a three-run first inning and went up by as many as five runs and held on, despite Akron cutting it back to a one-run game.

The Ponies plated three runs in the first inning against Aaron Davenport (5-2). JT Schwartz hit an RBI single, and Kevin Parada belted a two-run homer to put Binghamton up 3-0. It marked Parada's seventh home run of the season. All nine hitters came to the plate in the frame.

Akron (35-29) scored its first run in the third inning against Tyler Stuart (2-5) on an RBI single from C.J. Kayfus, which cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1. Stuart earned the victory, after allowing three runs over five innings with four strikeouts.

The Ponies grabbed two runs back in the fourth. Jaylen Palmer and Wyatt Young hit back-to-back singles and Alex Ramírez later drove them in on a two-run triple that put Binghamton up 5-1.

The RubberDucks added a run on an RBI double from Yordys Valdés in the fourth and a solo homer from Kayfus in the fifth, which cut Binghamton's lead to 5-3.

Binghamton extended its lead again in the eighth inning on back-to-back home runs from Rowdey Jordan (2-run) and Jeremiah Jackson (solo), which put the Ponies up 8-3. It marked Jordan's fifth home run and Jackson's team-leading ninth long ball.

Akron exploded for four runs in the eighth against Trey McLoughlin to cut Binghamton's lead to 8-7, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Dayan Frías, an RBI double from Nate Furman, and two-run single from Valdes.

Wilkin Ramos slammed the door shut in the ninth, working around a walk and earned his seventh save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their road series with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Canal Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Ramírez went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, a run, a walk, and a stolen base, which marked his fifth three-hit game of the season...Schwartz went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs, which marked his fourth game with at least three hits this season...Jordan recorded his ninth multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to nine games...Jackson recorded his ninth multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to five games...Jordan Geber spun two scoreless frames in relief, while allowing just one hit...Ryan Clifford walked in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 games...It marked Clifford's 56th walk, which leads Minor League Baseball...The Ponies tallied 14 hits, while Akron recorded 10 hits.

