Akron Rally Falls Short in 8-7 Loss to Binghamton

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks rallied for four in the eighth but fell short of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-7 on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Binghamton looked to add to its 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth. After single and strikeout opened the inning, Rowdey Jordan hit a two-run home run followed by a Jeremiah Jackson solo home run to make it 8-3 Rumble Ponies.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport ran into trouble in the top of the first, allowing three runs. The Akron righty settled in to face the minimum over the next two innings before the Rumble Ponies struck for two more in the fourth. Davenport settled back in to keep Binghamton off the board the rest of the way to toss five and two third innings allowing five runs while striking out three. Davis Sharpe worked a perfect inning and third. Bradley Hanner allowed three runs over an inning pitched. Lenny Torres Jr. tossed a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron started to chip away at the Binghamton lead in third when CJ Kayfus singled home Petey Halpin to make it 3-1 Rumble Ponies. The RubberDucks added runs in the fourth and fifth on Yordys Valdes' fourth inning RBI double and Kayfus' fifth inning home run to make it 5-3 Rumble Ponies. After Binghamton put up three in the eighth, Akron answered with a big inning of its own. Dayan Frias lifted a sac fly with the bases loaded to cut the lead 8-4. Nate Furman followed with a double down the line in left to score Joe Lampe and make it 8-5. Valdes capped the big inning with a two-run single to right to trim the Binghamton lead to 8-7, but that is as close as Akron would get.

Notebook

Valdes picked up his first multi-RBI game since May 2 against Richmond...Akron falls to two games behind Harrisburg for first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division with five games left in the first half...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 2,970.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, June 19 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-5, 3.09 ERA) takes the mound against Binghamton right-hander Joander Suarez (3-4, 4.76 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

