Fightin Phils Fall in Opener at New Hampshire

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (28-36) dropped the opener of a six-game series 6-5 at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-35) on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire struck first with two runs in the third and another in the fourth to make it 3-0. Kekai Rios led off the third with a double to center, then Garrett Spain followed with a two-run home run to right. The following frame, Gabriel Martinez, launched a solo homer to center field.

Reading tied the game up at three with a trio of runs in the top of the fifth. Robert Moore led off the inning with a single, then scored when Trevor Schwecke doubled to make it 3-1. With Schwecke on base, Marcus Lee Sang launched his eighth home run of the season to even up the game.

The Fisher Cats immediately re-took the lead when Ryan McCarty hit a solo home run to left-center field to make it 4-3. New Hampshire then tacked on a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. McCarty's strong night continued with a leadoff single to left, and he then stole second base with one out. Alex De Jesus followed with a walk, then Rainer Nunez singled to center field to score McCarty. With De Jesus on third, Miguel Hiraldo grounded out to second base, scoring De Jesus, and making it 6-3.

The Fightin Phils would not go down without a fight in the eighth. Carson Taylor hit a one-out infield single and Otto Kemp was then hit by a pitch. A wild pitch from Hunter Gregory moved the runners to second and third. With two outs, Moore drove in two runs with a single to left field to make it 6-5. But, Ryan Boyer (S, 5) made quick work in the ninth to secure the one-run win for New Hampshire in the series opener.

Lachlan Wells (L, 2-5) went six innings for the third-straight outing, and fourth in his last five, but ultimately took the loss. Wells allowed four runs on 10 hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. Wells now has struck out 48 batters to just six walks this season. The Australian lefty has allowed no walks in three-straight outings, and just one in his last six.

Behind Wells, Eury Ramos allowed two runs on two hits and one walk over 0.2 innings. Andrew Schultz was strong in 1.1 innings of work, allowing just on walk. Devereux Harrison (W, 2-4) tossed five innings, allowing three hits and three runs, with one walk and six strikeouts for New Hampshire tonight.

The Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats return to the field Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, opposite LHP Adam Macko for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from June 25-30 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi.

Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2024

