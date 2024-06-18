Early Scoring Helps Senators Cruise to Victory

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 7-1 Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators did all their damage early as they scored three runs in the 1st inning, then two runs in both the 2nd and 4th to open up a 7-0 lead. Hartford scored their lone run in the 8th inning.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Cortland Lawson hit an RBI single to cap an early three-run frame for the Senators.

FILIBUSTERS

Brad Lord threw his ninth consecutive quality start and his seventh scoreless performance of the season as he allowed only three hits and struck out seven in seven shutout innings... Daison Acosta threw a scoreless 9th inning to close out the game... Daylen Lile went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in his Senators' debut... Cortland Lawson went 2-for-4 with an RBI... Trey Harris drove in two runs and scored a run despite going 0-for-4... The Senators benefitted offensively from four Hartford errors and eight walks... The Hartford lineup was held to just 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position by Sens pitching.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.