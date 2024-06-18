Sea Dogs Rally for Wild 12-11 Win over Flying Squirrels

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (35-29) rallied with ten runs in the final three frames to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels (30-34) 12-11 on Tuesday night. With the win, Portland is now in sole possession of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division.

Marcelo Mayer hit his 24th double of the season in a three-hit day while Nick Decker crushed his fourth homer. Kyle Teel went three-for-five while Kristian Campbell was perfect at the plate, going three-for-three with his third homer in Double-A. Jacob Webb earned his sixth win with 2.0 innings in relief.

Decker put Portland on the board first with a solo shot (4) in the bottom of the second. Richmond countered with a run in the third but Portland took the lead back after a single from Campbell in the bottom of the inning.

Richmond went on to score five runs in the next three frames with a solo homer from Victor Bericoto highlighting the offense in the top of the fifth. Campbell cranked a two-run homer (3) in the bottom of the sixth to put Portland within two.

A solo homer from Jimmy Glowenke would spearhead a four-run inning for Richmond in the top of the seventh but Portland rallied to counter with five runs in the home half. Singles from Mayer and Teel would spark the scoring before a bases-clearing triple from Blaze Jordan (1) made it 10-9 Richmond.

A single from Adrian Sugastey in the top of the eighth would do it for Richmond after Portland brought in three runs on four hits and an error in the bottom of the eighth. A single from Mayer marked his third hit of the day and tied it at eleven before Teel grounded into a forceout to drive in the leading run and Portland held on, 12-11.

RHP Jacob Webb (6-1, 3.99 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. RHP Tanner Kiest (4-4, 3.64 ERA) (BS, 2) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing three runs on four hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (7-0, 3.10 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while Richmond will start RHP Wil Jensen (3-2, 3.30 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.