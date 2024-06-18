June 18, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS WIN FINALE, SPLIT SERIES WITH FIGHTINS The Portland Sea Dogs split the series with the Reading Fightin Phils with a 10-5 series finale win on Sunday. Every Sea Dog recorded a hit the sixteen- hit affair while Blaze Jordan, Kyle Teel, and Roman Anthony all homered. Marcelo Mayer went two-for- five while Kyle Teel, Kristian Campbell, and Blaze Jordan all notched three-hit days. Bryan Mata fired 2.0 scoreless on a Major League Rehab Assignment while Isaac Coffey fanned four over 3.0 scoreless. Portland scored four in the top of the first after a three-run blast from Jordan (4) highlighted the inning. Teel torched a homer (7) in the third to leadoff before a single from Tyler Miller put Portland up by six. Anthony joined with a two-run homer (6) in the sixth inning to highlight a four-run inning for the Sea Dogs. Reading attempted to counter in the later innings, getting on the board with a single from Carlos De La Cruz in the bottom of the sixth. A three-run home run from Carson Taylor would put the Fightins within six. A double from Kendall Simmons in the bottom of the ninth would cut the lead in half but Portland took the finale, 10-5.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a seventeen-game on-base streak along with a seven-game hit streak. Across his last seven games, Anthony is hitting .414 (12-29) with eleven runs, four doubles, one triple, three homers, six RBI, one walk, four strikeouts, and one stolen base along with a .485 OBP. Kyle Teel also enters today riding an eight-game hit streak where he has hit .394 (13-33) with ten runs, two doubles, one homer, five RBI, four walks, ten strikeouts, and two stolen bases.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end after last Friday night's game. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

CAMPBELL CAPTURES EASTERN LEAGUE HONORS MILB has selected Kristian Campbell as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 10th-16th. Campbell, who joined the Sea Dogs on June 4th after a promotion from High-A Greenville, earns the honor in just his second week playing the Eastern League. In six games during the week, Campbell hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He led the league in hits (12) and tied for the lead league in runs (9) and doubles (4). He also ranked among the league leaders in average (.429- 2nd), home runs (2 T-2nd), RBI (7 T-3rd), SLG (.786 3rd), OPS (1.253 4th), and OBP (.467 5th). The 21-year-old clubbed his first two Double-A home runs on Friday, June 14th in a 2-for-4 performance against the Reading Fightin Phils. He collected multi- hit games in four of the six games last week including a 4-for-5 performance on June 11th. Since joining the Sea Dogs on June 4th, Campbell has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games with a .392 average, 13 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. He has played both the outfield (6 games) and second base (4 games), and two as the DH for the Sea Dogs this season without committing an error. Combined this season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Campbell has produced a .328 average in 52 games with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 10 RBI. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 18, 2016 - Aneury Tavarez had a career-high 5 hits, going 5-for-5, 2 RBI in Portland's 10-3 win at Richmond...Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a 2-run homer.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in the series opener in what will be his eleventh start of the season. Dobbins last pitched on June 12th against Reading at FirstEnergy Stadium where he tossed 7.0 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on five hits while walking one and striking out six. The 7.0 innings matched a season and career-high.

