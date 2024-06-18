Squirrels Drop Shootout, 12-11, to Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered a late six-run lead and lost to the Portland Sea Dogs, 12-11, on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (30-34) knocked a season-high 17 hits but allowed eight runs across the seventh and eighth in the loss to the Sea Dogs (35-29).

Richmond led, 10-4, heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel hit RBI singles to close the score to 10-6. Blaze Jordan brought home three runs with a triple that left fielder Jairo Pomares was unable to find, eventually fielded at the outfield wall by shortstop Christian Koss.

In the top of the eighth, Adrián Sugastey pushed the Flying Squirrels lead to 11-9 with an RBI single.

The Sea Dogs scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against Flying Squirrels reliever Tanner Kiest (Loss, 4-4) to take a 12-11 lead. After a run scored on a fielding error, Mayer tied the game with a single and Kyle Teel brought in the go-ahead run with a fielder's choice.

Jacob Webb (Win, 6-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to end the game.

Portland opened the scoring in the with a solo homer by Nick Decker in the bottom of the second inning.

In the top of the third, Will Wilson tied the score with an RBI single. In the bottom of the inning, Kristian Campbell singled and a run scored on an error to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Richmond took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Koss, facing his former team, brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly and Carter Howell added an RBI single.

Victor Bericoto hit a solo homer in the fifth, his team-leading seventh of the season. In the sixth, Wilson brought home a run with a bunt single and Bericoto hit an RBI single to extend the Richmond lead to 6-2.

Campbell closed the score to 6-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

In the top of the seventh, the Flying Squirrels scored four runs to extend their lead to 10-4. Jimmy Glowenke hit a solo homer to left, Howell brought home a run with a single and Wilson plated a run with a groundout.

Nick Sinacola started for Richmond and allowed two runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out five.

Howell, Pomares and Koss each had three hits in the game.

With their win, the Sea Dogs moved into sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division with five games remaining in the season's first half.

The series continues on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. Right-hander Wil Jensen (3-2, 3.30) will start for Richmond countered by Portland right-hander Robert Kwiatkowski (7-0, 3.10). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

