Erie Offense Stalls in Fifth Straight Loss
June 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie (33-29) could not ignite the offense in a series-opening 6-1 loss to Somerset (32-32). Erie has now lost a season-high five games in a row.
The SeaWolves loaded the bases on two hits and a walk and one out against Somerset starter Trystan Vrieling. Jake Holton grounded into a double play and Erie did not score.
Somerset started the scoring in the bottom of the first against Erie opener Garrett Hill. Tyler Hardman blasted a solo home run and gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
Erie came back to tie the game in the fifth inning. After Stephen Scott doubled, Carlos Mendoza singled home the tying run.
Somerset regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Carlos Peña when Grant Richardson scored on Spencer Jones' infield single.
In the sixth, they cashed in a pair of unearned runs against Peña. Hao-Yu Lee's error with two out extended the inning before Jared Wegner's two-run double, which made it 4-1.
Agustin Ramirez blasted a two-run double in the seventh, which extended Somerset's lead to 6-1.
Vrieling (7-4) tossed seven strong innings and earned the win. Peña (1-3) took the loss in long relief.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday when Wilkel Hernandez faces Brock Selvidge.
