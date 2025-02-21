Voting Is Now Open for the Third-Annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has received 218 nominations from local students for its third-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association. The nominees have been categorized and voting is now open to the public for the recipient of the awards in both the Elementary and Secondary Education categories.

The nomination process was open from February 3 - 13 and 218 nominations were received for a total of 107 individual teachers. 122 nominations for a total of 59 Elementary teachers were received while there were 96 nominations for a total of 48 Secondary Education teachers. Voting for the awards is now open and will remain open until Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. Following the conclusion of the initial voting period, the pool will be narrowed down to a Top 10 finalists, with a final voting period open from March 3 - 10.

Makayla McDaniels of Dillon Elementary and Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools received the most nominations of any Elementary teacher while Jordyn Hovis of Clio Middle School and Clio Area School District was the most nominated Secondary Education teacher. Both were finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year Awards, which were won by William Webb of Clio Intermediate and Amy Graham of Kearsley High School.

Clio Area Schools had eight different Secondary Education teachers nominated, the most of any school districts in the Secondary Education Category while Flushing Community Schools and Flint Community Schools were tied for the most Elementary teachers nominated with six apiece.

The winner of each award will be recognized during a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game at Education Appreciation Night, also sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association on Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. against the Soo Greyhounds.

