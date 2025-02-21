21 CHL Alumni Lead Canada to Victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off

TORONTO, ON - As the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off wrapped up at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night, a total of 21 CHL alumni led Canada to a 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Six of the seven Canadians to find the scoresheet on Thursday night were CHL alumni, including Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) who scored the overtime winner and was named the Player of the Game.

The others from Canada to light the lamp on Thursday were Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) and Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), while Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) was spectacular by making 31 saves including six crucial stops in overtime.

Having led the tournament with four goals, MacKinnon was named the MVP of the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off. By averaging a goal per game throughout the event, MacKinnon joined CHL alumni Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins / QMJHL; 1987 Canada Cup - 11G in 9 GP) and Mike Bossy (Laval National / QMJHL; 1981 Canada Cup - 8G in 7 GP) to achieve the feat at an NHL International Tournament (min. 4 GP). With four points (4G-0A) in four games, MacKinnon finished one point shy of Team Canada's scoring leaders for the tournament, which were McDavid (3G-2A) and Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL) alumnus Sidney Crosby (1G-4A).

With their victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada earned its seventh championship title at their ninth appearance at an NHL International Tournament. While 20 CHL graduates took to the ice during Thursday's championship game, a total of 30 CHL alumni (see complete list of players below) represented their country at this new event held by the NHL and the NHLPA. The 30 CHL graduates represented nearly 30% of all the players competing at the 4 Nations Face-Off - the most of any development hockey league in the world.

Canada led all participating nations with 21 CHL alumni, followed by Finland (4), the United States (3), and Sweden (2). The CHL was the only development league in the world to feature at least two alumni on each country participating in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off. In total, there were 15 graduates hailing from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), 11 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and four from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) who competed in the event.

During the current 2024-25 NHL season, of the more than 925 players who played a game in the NHL, over 400 have developed in the CHL, showcasing once again why the CHL continues to be the number one supplier of talent to the NHL.

Stats & Facts

With 21 of the 24 players who represented Team Canada, the CHL accounted for over 85% of the Canadian roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) became the second player to captain multiple champions at an NHL International Tournament, joining Soo Greyhounds (OHL) & CHL alumnus Wayne Gretzky (1987 & 1991).

Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) became the second player to score an overtime goal to clinch an NHL International Tournament, following CHL alumnus Darryl Sittler (London Knights / OHL) nearly 50 years ago at the inaugural event, the 1976 Canada Cup.

McDavid also became the eighth player to record a point in all of his team's games at an NHL International Tournament (min. 4 GP).

By averaging a goal per game at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) became the 11th player to do so at an NHL International Tournament (min. 4 GP) and first since the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

During the 4 Nations Face-Off, Mississauga Steelheads & OHL alumnus Thomas Harley (23 years, 180 days) became the youngest defenseman to play for Canada at an NHL International Tournament since 20-year-old and WHL alumnus Jay Bouwmeester (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) did so at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL) claimed the 4 Nations Face-Off championship on the same ice where he won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Four CHL alumni who have won a Memorial Cup participated in the 4 Nation Face-Off championship game on Thursday: Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads - 2013), Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals - 2015), Mitch Marner (London Knights - 2016) & Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights - 2016).

Six CHL alumni who competed in the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday previously earned a CHL Award, including Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), & Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL), who are previous recipients of the David Branch Player of the Year Award as the CHL's Most Outstanding Player.

Complete list of the 30 CHL alumni who participated at the 4 Nations Face-off

Players are listed alongside the CHL club they've played the most games with

Canada (21)

(G) Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), St. Louis Blues

(G) Adin Hill (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(G) Samuel Montembeault (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL), Montreal Canadiens

(D) Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm / OHL), Los Angeles Kings

(D) Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads / OHL), Dallas Stars

(D) Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Winnipeg Jets

(D) Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen / WHL), Philadelphia Flyers

(D) Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(F) Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals / OHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

(F) Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Carolina Hurricanes

(F) Travis Konecny (Ottawa 67's / OHL), Philadelphia Flyers

(F) Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Colorado Avalanche

(F) Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL), Boston Bruins

(F) Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL), Toronto Maple Leafs

(F) Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), Edmonton Oilers

(F) Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

Finland (4)

(G) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Buffalo Sabres

(D) Henri Jokiharju (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Buffalo Sabres

(D) Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Utah Hockey Club

(D) Juuso Välimäki (Tri-City Americans / WHL), Utah Hockey Club

Sweden (2)

(D) Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Calgary Flames

(F) Rickard Rakell (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

United States (3)

(F) J.T. Miller (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), New York Rangers

(F) Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights / OHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Vincent Trocheck (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), New York Rangers

