Tonight, the Kids Take over as Rangers Host Colts

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON  - The Kitchener Rangers host the Barrie Colts on Friday night at The Aud for their final meeting of the season. Both teams are looking to close out the season series with a win, the Rangers aim to defend home ice and pick up two points. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener) 

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario) 

Video Stream:  OHL Live on CHL TV 

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener 

Promotions:

Brought to you by Real Canadian Superstore, Rangers players will once again be wearing the winning design from the CHL Jersey Contest for their Next Generation Game. This game is an exciting and interactive experience for kids ages 12 and under! In this family-friendly game, kids help out the Rangers staff at various levels of the game operations.

All player jerseys from the game will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to President's Choice Children's Charity to help feed one million kids each year. The Real Canadian Superstore jersey contests have collectively raised over $375,000, help us raise even more this year!

HEAD-TO-HEAD 

Last Meeting:  

In their first meeting of the season on January 11, 2025, the Kitchener Rangers defeated the Barrie Colts 4-1 at Sadlon Arena. Christian Humphreys opened the scoring with his first in the Rangers uniform in the first period when his pass deflected off a Barrie defender and into the net. Kitchener extended their lead late in the second period as Cameron Reid capitalized on a rebound to make it 2-0.

Barrie responded quickly when Kashawn Aitcheson put the Colts on the board, cutting the deficit to 2-1. However, the Rangers pulled away in the final minutes, with Luca Romano restoring the two-goal lead before Jack Pridham sealed the victory with an empty-net goal. Goaltender Jackson Parsons stood tall, making 22 saves for Kitchener, and Barrie handled their fourth consecutive defeat.

Over the Years: 

The Rangers and Colts have faced off in several hard-fought matchups over the years, building a competitive out-of-conference rivalry. In their last seven meetings, Kitchener holds a 6-1-0-0 edge over Barrie, outscoring them 35-18 in that span. The Rangers only loss to the Colts came on March 6, 2020, with a final score of 6-4.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (38-13-4-1) 

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL 

Over their last 10 games, the Kitchener Rangers have posted a 5-4-1-0 record, securing wins against the Soo Greyhounds, Flint Firebirds, Owen Sound Attack, Niagara IceDogs, and Ottawa 67's. Looking to regain momentum, the Rangers returned home following a 5-3 loss to the Peterborough Petes. In that game, Carson Campbell, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Andrew Vermeulen found the back of the net, while Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic, and Tanner Lam each contributed an assist.

Rangers to Watch 

Cameron Reid has been a steady presence on the Rangers' blue line, especially in his NHL Draft year. In 56 games, Reid has posted 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 points, averaging 0.82 points per game. Being +29 in the season, which sits first on the Rangers, reflects his strong defensive contributions, and he has added two power-play goals and 19 power-play assists. His ability to move the puck quickly and make smart decisions has been key for the Rangers, making him one of the top defensemen in the league.

Chris Grisolia, a former Barrie Colts forward, has adapted well to his role with the Rangers, particularly as a secondary scorer. In 50 games, Grisolia has recorded 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points, along with a +14. Grisolia has been effective on the penalty kill, registering one short-handed goal and one assist. His physicality and work ethic along the boards add a gritty element to the Rangers' forward lines.

Adrian Misaljevic has established himself as a standout offensive force for the Kitchener Rangers this season. Through 56 games, he has posted 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points, leading the Rangers as the top point scorer and averaging nearly a point per game (0.96). Misaljevic has netted six power-play goals and added three game-winners. With 166 shots on goal, his offensive presence is hard to ignore. Misaljevic's playmaking is also a key asset, contributing 14 power-play assists and playing a significant role in the Rangers' special teams' success.

SCOUTING THE COLTS (33-17-2-2)

2nd in the Eastern Conference and 7th in the OHL 

The Barrie Colts last took the ice Thursday night against the Owen Sound Attack, falling 5-1. Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club) was the lone scorer for the Colts, with Beau Jelsma and Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks) picking up the assists. Despite putting 29 shots on net, Barrie was unable to break through Owen Sound goaltender Carter George. Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt faced 33 shots, stopping 28 for a .848 save percentage, marking his lowest since February 1st against the Greyhounds. Over their last 10 games, the Colts hold a 5-3-1-1 record, with wins over the Brantford Bulldogs, Ottawa 67's, Niagara IceDogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and Soo Greyhounds. However, they are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Colts to Watch:  

Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks) has been a key contributor for the Barrie Colts, leading them as the top point scorer this season, showcasing his well-rounded game both offensively and defensively. In 51 games, Patterson has registered 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points while being +20. He plays a crucial role on special teams. On the penalty kill, Patterson has scored three goals and added an assist, while on the power play, his strong positioning has led to three goals and 10 assists. Having a 49.0% faceoff win percentage further highlights his commitment to every aspect of the game. In addition, Patterson has an average of 1.02 points per game and has had 296 total faceoff attempts.

Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club) has been a consistent offensive contributor for the Barrie Colts, recording 40 points, 18 goals, and 22 assists in 39 games this season. His strong performance is highlighted by his significant impact on the power play, where he has netted 6 power-play goals and tallied 7 power-play assists. Beaudoin's ability to read the game and find soft spots in the opposition's defense has made him dangerous when the Colts have the man advantage. He can capitalize on scoring chances during power-play situations. Beaudoin has collected 5 game-winning goals, emphasizing his ability to deliver in clutch situations. His all-around game continues to develop, and he's been a key piece for Barrie's offensive lines.

Kashawn Aitcheson has been a key figure on the Barrie Colts' blueline, leading the defense with 41 points, 18 goals, and 23 assists in 51 games. Aitcheson's skating and offensive awareness make him a constant threat, contributing both at even strength and on special teams. He has seven power-play goals and 10 power-play assists, showcasing his ability to capitalize on the man advantage. In addition to his offensive contributions, Aitcheson's physical presence is felt on the ice with 75 penalty minutes.

BROADCAST COVERAGE  

Friday's game against the Barrie Colts will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener. 

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers head to London on Sunday for a divisional battle against the Knights, with the puck drop set for 6 p.m. at Canada Life Place. They'll then return home to face off against their Highway 7 rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Tuesday night at The Aud, with game time set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.