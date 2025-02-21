Kingston Hosts Nick Lardis and the Brantford Bulldogs Tonight as Two Top Dogs in the Eastern Conference Square Off

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







There's a big fight feel in the air tonight as your Kingston Frontenacs get set to host the Brantford Bulldogs. The Bulldogs come to town on an absolute heater, having won 17 of their last 21 games since the calendar flipped over to 2025 and have ascended to the top of the OHL's Eastern Conference.

These two teams haven't squared off since before the Christmas break, and with both teams making significant additions to their rosters at the trade deadline it'll be interesting to see how the Frontenacs and the Bulldogs matchup later on tonight in what is a massive game in regards to the race for first in the Eastern Conference.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

The Frontenacs are trailing the Bulldogs in the season series 1-2-1-0

Kingston snagged their 20th home win of the season on Tuesday night, approaching the franchise record of 25 which was accomplished in 1989-90

Frontenacs have earned 42 points on home ice so far this year, creeping up on the record of 52 from the 1999-2000 season.

Top Dogs are going Head-to-Head

The Bulldogs have really come on strong in the second half of the season as they soared up the Eastern Conference standings and are now sitting at the top with 75 points. They're 9-0-1-0 in their last 10 games and are starting to really light the lamp against the opposition. The Frontenacs used to have a stranglehold in the goals for category in the East, but the Bulldogs are now just one goal behind Kingston; trailing 230 to the Frontenacs 231.

The Frontenacs have only beaten the Bulldogs once this season with the win coming in Brantford in a 4-2 win just before the Christmas break in one of the best games of the season for the Frontenacs. As we head down the final stretch of the regular season, tonight will be a huge matchup between two of the best that the East has to offer as they both battle for the conference championship.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Emil Pieniniemi (#7)

After missing last weekend with the flu, Emil Pieniniemi returned to the lineup on Tuesday night and had a strong game. Pieniniemi scored the Fronts' second goal of the night and was making big plays on the defensive end. The Pittsburgh Penguins draft choice notched his 50th point of the season and will continue to be a force on the backend for the black and gold.

Brantford - Nick Lardis (#16)

Brantford Bulldogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis has 60 goals in 54 games. I'll say that again; Nick Lardis has 60 goals in 54 games. It's been an unbelievable season for Lardis as he hit the 60 goal mark last night with a hat trick performance in a 4-3 win over Peterborough, the team that drafted him into the OHL. Lardis is a goalscoring threat every time he steps onto the ice - keep an eye on #16 to make an impact for the visitors tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Talk Today presented by Syngenta & Grain Farmers of Ontario

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.