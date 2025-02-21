Firebirds Knocked by Battalion, 4-1

FLINT - Nathan Day made 19 saves on 22 shots and Matthew Wang scored his 15th goal of the season, but the Flint Firebirds were overpowered by the North Bay Battalion and lost, 4-1 at the Dort Financial Center on Friday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a scoreless first period, the Battalion scored first in the second when Andrew LeBlanc knocked the puck loose on center ice. The Battalion gained the zone with a three-on-one rush and LeBlanc sent a saucer pass to Jacob Therrien, who was waiting for the puck in the left wing. Therrien stepped into a one-timer that snuck under the pads of Nathan Day, putting the Battalion up 1-0.

North Bay struck again as Ethan Procyszyn passed the puck to Ride in the neutral zone. Ride brought the puck down the ice, and staring down Day, carried it below the goal line. Ride took a shot from the back corner of the goal, slipped the puck through Day's legs, and bounced it perfectly off his skate to send it careening into the net to push the Battalion's lead to 2-0.

The Firebirds scored their lone tally early in the third. Chris Thibodeau brought the puck into the offensive zone and sent it over to Matthew Wang, who whipped a wrist shot under Mike McIvor and into the net, bringing the score to 2-1.

On a power play halfway through the third, Nick Wellenreiter swept around the zone, skating behind the goal line before sending the puck to a waiting Ihnat Pazii. Pazii sent a wrist shot into the corner of the net, making the lead to 3-1.

With less than a minute left in the game, Wellenreiter scored an empty netter, putting the final score at 4-1. Flint dropped to 22-27-2-3 with the loss, and North Bay improved to 22-28-4-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Battalion won the series with Flint, 2-0... Flint outshot North Bay 14-8 in the third period and 32-22 in the game... Matthew Mania recorded an assist on the Wang goal. He now leads the team and has set a new career-high with 29 assists on the season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds take home ice again Saturday night to face the Windsor Spitfires. It is S.T.E.A.M. night at Dort Financial Center; all students who have received an A in Art, Math, or Science are eligible to receive a free ticket at the box office window with a paid adult ticket. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

