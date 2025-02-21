Spitfires Stung by Sting 6-5 in Overtime
February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires travelled to Sarnia on Friday evening for a matchup with the Sting. The Spitfires beat the Sting a combined 15-4 in the last two meetings but that did not matter on Friday. The Sarnia Sting secured a 6-5 overtime victory over the Windsor Spitfires at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia.
The game was a thrilling back-and-forth contest, with both teams displaying offensive prowess. The Spitfires' standout players included Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas, who have been leading the team's offense throughout the season. On the Sting's side, key contributions came from forwards Liam Beamish and Beckham Edwards, and defenceman Lukas Fischer who have been instrumental in their recent performances.
The first period saw the Spitfires taking an early lead, capitalizing on defensive lapses by the Sting. However, Sarnia responded swiftly, equalizing before the period ended. The second period mirrored the first, with both teams exchanging goals and maintaining a deadlock. In the third period, the Spitfires managed to pull ahead, but got complacent and the Sting rallied to tie the game, forcing it into overtime.
In the overtime period, the Sting capitalized on an odd-man rush opportunity, with a decisive goal that sealed their victory.
The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow in Flint. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025
- Spitfires Stung by Sting 6-5 in Overtime - Windsor Spitfires
- Cameron Arquette Scores Twice, Rangers Role to 4-1 Win Over Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Fronts Halt Bulldogs' Roll in 4-2 Friday Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
- Alfano Nets 35th of the Year in 3-2 Loss at Home - Erie Otters
- Fronts Halt Bulldogs Roll in 4-2 Friday Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
- Alfano Nets 35th of the Year in 3-2 Loss at Home - Erie Otters
- Firebirds Knocked by Battalion, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Bounce Back in Erie with 3-2 Win - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Hosts Nick Lardis and the Brantford Bulldogs Tonight as Two Top Dogs in the Eastern Conference Square Off - Kingston Frontenacs
- Tonight, the Kids Take over as Rangers Host Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - February 21st - GUE vs. SOO - Guelph Storm
- Generals Cross Border Looking to Sweep Otters - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 54, Firebirds vs Battalion - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- 21 CHL Alumni Lead Canada to Victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off - OHL
- Voting Is Now Open for the Third-Annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s) - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.