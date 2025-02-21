Spitfires Stung by Sting 6-5 in Overtime

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Sarnia on Friday evening for a matchup with the Sting. The Spitfires beat the Sting a combined 15-4 in the last two meetings but that did not matter on Friday. The Sarnia Sting secured a 6-5 overtime victory over the Windsor Spitfires at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia.

The game was a thrilling back-and-forth contest, with both teams displaying offensive prowess. The Spitfires' standout players included Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas, who have been leading the team's offense throughout the season. On the Sting's side, key contributions came from forwards Liam Beamish and Beckham Edwards, and defenceman Lukas Fischer who have been instrumental in their recent performances.

The first period saw the Spitfires taking an early lead, capitalizing on defensive lapses by the Sting. However, Sarnia responded swiftly, equalizing before the period ended. The second period mirrored the first, with both teams exchanging goals and maintaining a deadlock. In the third period, the Spitfires managed to pull ahead, but got complacent and the Sting rallied to tie the game, forcing it into overtime.

In the overtime period, the Sting capitalized on an odd-man rush opportunity, with a decisive goal that sealed their victory.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow in Flint. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

