Game Day, Game 54, Firebirds vs Battalion - 7 p.m.

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 54 - Firebirds vs Battalion

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds took a 1-0 lead into the third period but the London Knights struck for four goals in the third and went on to beat the Firebirds, 4-1, on Monday afternoon at Canada Life Place. Kaden Pitre scored Flint's lone goal and Nathan Day stopped 33 of 36 shots faced in the Firebirds net.

STRINGING POINTS TOGETHER: Kaden Pitre extended his point streak to five games on Monday afternoon in London, giving him his second five-game point streak of the season. Pitre has two goals and seven assists during his streak, Flint's longest active point streak. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect is second on the team in goals (17), assists (25) and points (42).

THE BIRDS AND THE TROOPS: Friday's game is the second and final game between the Battalion and the Firebirds this season. Flint lost the first game, 4-1, on December 8 in North Bay. The Firebirds fell behind, 3-0 in the first period of that game. North Bay's Ethan Procyszyn had a goal and two assists to lead both teams. Evan Konyen scored the lone Firebirds goal in the second period and Noah Bender made 22 saves on 26 shots.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Friday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with 15 games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds are two points clear of seventh-place Sarnia, four ahead of eight-place Owen Sound, five up on ninth-place Soo and 10 points back of fifth-place Erie. Flint has three games reamining against Sarnia, two games against Erie, one with Owen Sound and one against Soo.

BUSY BIRDS: The Firebirds are beginning a stretch of six games in nine days on Friday night. Flint will play three games on home ice, two in Erie and one game in Guelph during the next nine days.

ODDS AND ENDS: North Bay is in the midst of three road games in the span of four days. The Battalion lost in Saginaw on Thursday, 5-1 and will take on the Sarnia Sting in Sarnia on Sunday afternoon...Flint is 3-4-0-0 all-time at home against North Bay...the Battalion score 2.79 goals per game, the second-fewest in the OHL, but have four goals or more in five of their past eight games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay home to host the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

