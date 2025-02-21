Generals Cross Border Looking to Sweep Otters

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are in Erie for their second game in less than a week as they look to sweep the season series against the Otters.

The Generals come into this one on a little bit of a rocky stretch, despite being 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games the Gens find themselves 2-2-0-0 in the last four with both losses coming to the Brampton Steelheads. Oshawa still find themselves in a tightly contested battle for the top spot in both the division and conference sitting two points back of the Brantford Bulldogs.

Erie enters this one also not playing their best hockey of the season going 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games while picking up points in their last two. The Otters find themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference, sitting seven points behind the Saginaw Spirit and 10 points clear of the Flint Firebirds.

The last meeting between these two teams was on Family Day and it was the Oshawa Generals grabbing a 2-1 overtime win.

Both of the regulation goals came in the second period with Andrew Gibson giving Oshawa a 1-0 lead before Erie was able to get it back tying things back up.

After the third period solved nothing, the game headed to overtime where it was Luca Marrelli playing the role of hero sending the Gens fans home happy.

The Generals return to home ice on Sunday, February 23rd when they take on the Kingston Frontenacs, get your tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.