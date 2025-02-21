Generals Bounce Back in Erie with 3-2 Win
February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa - The Oshawa Generals travelled to Erie and took down the Otters in a tight 3-2 win on Friday night.
Issac Gravelle made 25 saves on 27 shots and picked up his eighth win of the regular season.
Both teams had opportunities on the man advantage in the first period, but neither could execute. Erie's Panos Fimis scored his 24th goal of the season, one goal away from tying his career-high set in the 2023-24 season. Fimis' goal came with 4:47 left in the frame and was the only goal scored through the first 20 minutes.
The Generals tied the game just over two minutes into the second period. A point shot from Ethan Toms was deflected into the back of the net by Owen Griffin, tying the game 1-1. Erie regained the lead at the 8:50 mark of the frame before Oshawa native Luke Torrance evened up the game at twos on a play set up by Beckett Sennecke and Noah Powell. Torrance's goal was his 21st of the season, tying last regular season's total in one less game.
In the third period, Brooks Rogowski wired a shot bar down to score the eventual game-winning goal as the Generals swept the season 2-0.
Oshawa is back home versus the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday evening.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025
- Cameron Arquette Scores Twice, Rangers Role to 4-1 Win Over Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Fronts Halt Bulldogs' Roll in 4-2 Friday Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
- Alfano Nets 35th of the Year in 3-2 Loss at Home - Erie Otters
- Fronts Halt Bulldogs Roll in 4-2 Friday Defeat - Brantford Bulldogs
- Alfano Nets 35th of the Year in 3-2 Loss at Home - Erie Otters
- Firebirds Knocked by Battalion, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Bounce Back in Erie with 3-2 Win - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Hosts Nick Lardis and the Brantford Bulldogs Tonight as Two Top Dogs in the Eastern Conference Square Off - Kingston Frontenacs
- Tonight, the Kids Take over as Rangers Host Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - February 21st - GUE vs. SOO - Guelph Storm
- Generals Cross Border Looking to Sweep Otters - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 54, Firebirds vs Battalion - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- 21 CHL Alumni Lead Canada to Victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off - OHL
- Voting Is Now Open for the Third-Annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s) - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.