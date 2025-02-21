Generals Bounce Back in Erie with 3-2 Win

Oshawa - The Oshawa Generals travelled to Erie and took down the Otters in a tight 3-2 win on Friday night.

Issac Gravelle made 25 saves on 27 shots and picked up his eighth win of the regular season.

Both teams had opportunities on the man advantage in the first period, but neither could execute. Erie's Panos Fimis scored his 24th goal of the season, one goal away from tying his career-high set in the 2023-24 season. Fimis' goal came with 4:47 left in the frame and was the only goal scored through the first 20 minutes.

The Generals tied the game just over two minutes into the second period. A point shot from Ethan Toms was deflected into the back of the net by Owen Griffin, tying the game 1-1. Erie regained the lead at the 8:50 mark of the frame before Oshawa native Luke Torrance evened up the game at twos on a play set up by Beckett Sennecke and Noah Powell. Torrance's goal was his 21st of the season, tying last regular season's total in one less game.

In the third period, Brooks Rogowski wired a shot bar down to score the eventual game-winning goal as the Generals swept the season 2-0.

Oshawa is back home versus the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday evening.

