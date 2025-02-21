Cameron Arquette Scores Twice, Rangers Role to 4-1 Win Over Colts
February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - It was a great day to be named Cameron, as Cameron Arquette and Cameron Reid combined for all three Kitchener goals in the second period of tonight's game to help secure a home ice victory for the East Avenue Blue. The Rangers put on a show for the next generation of hockey players defeating the Barrie Colts by an identical score as the reverse fixture, 4-1.
The Rangers scored three unanswered goals in the middle frame. Cameron Arquette scoring the first and third Ranger goal, with a Cameron Reid goal sandwiched in the middle. The Colts got on the board 3:29 into the third period through Bode Stewart, but the Rangers wouldn't let them get any closer. Adrian Misaljevic removed any doubt of a Colt comeback slotting home his 26th of the year into the empty cage.
Attendance: 7,165
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
KIT 1, BAR 0
7:24 Cameron Arquette (6) - Chris Grisolia
KIT 2, BAR 0 - GWG
10:54 Cameron Reid (12) - Trent Swick
KIT 3, BAR 0
13:01 Cameron Arquette (7) - Tanner Lam, Jakub Chromiak
3rd Period
KIT 3, BAR 1
3:29 Bode Stewart (5) - Beau Akey, Beau Jelsma
KIT 4, BAR 1 - ENG
18:34 Adrian Misaljevic (26) - Unassisted
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Cameron Arquette (2G, +2)
Second Star: Ben Hrebik (32 Saves)
Third Star: Cameron Reid (1G, +2)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 36 - BAR 18
Power play: KIT 0/2 - BAR 0/2
FO%: KIT 52% - BAR 48%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jacksons Parsons (KIT) - 17/18 Saves, 1 Goal Against
L: Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 32/35 Saves, 3 Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers head to London on Sunday for a divisional battle against the Knights, with the puck drop set for 6 p.m. at Canada Life Place. They'll then return home to face off against their Highway 7 rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Tuesday night at The Aud, with game time set for 7 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Cameron Arquette
(Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)
