Cameron Arquette Scores Twice, Rangers Role to 4-1 Win Over Colts

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Cameron Arquette

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Cameron Arquette(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke / Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, ON - It was a great day to be named Cameron, as Cameron Arquette and Cameron Reid combined for all three Kitchener goals in the second period of tonight's game to help secure a home ice victory for the East Avenue Blue. The Rangers put on a show for the next generation of hockey players defeating the Barrie Colts by an identical score as the reverse fixture, 4-1.

The Rangers scored three unanswered goals in the middle frame. Cameron Arquette scoring the first and third Ranger goal, with a Cameron Reid goal sandwiched in the middle. The Colts got on the board 3:29 into the third period through Bode Stewart, but the Rangers wouldn't let them get any closer. Adrian Misaljevic removed any doubt of a Colt comeback slotting home his 26th of the year into the empty cage.

Attendance: 7,165

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, BAR 0

7:24 Cameron Arquette (6) - Chris Grisolia

KIT 2, BAR 0 - GWG

10:54 Cameron Reid (12) - Trent Swick

KIT 3, BAR 0

13:01 Cameron Arquette (7) - Tanner Lam, Jakub Chromiak

3rd Period

KIT 3, BAR 1

3:29 Bode Stewart (5) - Beau Akey, Beau Jelsma

KIT 4, BAR 1 - ENG

18:34 Adrian Misaljevic (26) - Unassisted

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Cameron Arquette (2G, +2)

Second Star: Ben Hrebik (32 Saves)

Third Star: Cameron Reid (1G, +2)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 36 - BAR 18

Power play: KIT 0/2 - BAR 0/2

FO%: KIT 52% - BAR 48%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jacksons Parsons (KIT) - 17/18 Saves, 1 Goal Against

L: Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 32/35 Saves, 3 Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers head to London on Sunday for a divisional battle against the Knights, with the puck drop set for 6 p.m. at Canada Life Place. They'll then return home to face off against their Highway 7 rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Tuesday night at The Aud, with game time set for 7 p.m.

