Game Day - February 21st - GUE vs. SOO

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm take on the Soo for the final time this season!

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Kelseys Original Roadhouse at 26 Clair Rosd W to cheer on the Storm tonight! Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Has 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) in 52 games this season

Registered his second career hat trick in his last game

Has 5-points in his last 2 games

Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie

Marco Mignosa

Has 62 points (25 goals, 37 assists) in 45 games this season

Has 7-points in his last 4 games

Had a goal and 3 assists against the Storm on December 20th

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 3-0-0-1 Guelph 1-3-0-0

Last 5 Years Sault Ste. Marie 9-8-1-3 Guelph 12-9-0-0

Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Sault Ste. Marie Sault Ste. Marie 4-5-0-1 Guelph 6-4-0-0

Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Guelph Sault Ste. Marie 5-3-1-2 Guelph 6-5-0-0

