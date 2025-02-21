Game Day - February 21st - GUE vs. SOO
February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm take on the Soo for the final time this season!
Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Kelseys Original Roadhouse at 26 Clair Rosd W to cheer on the Storm tonight! Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
Has 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) in 52 games this season
Registered his second career hat trick in his last game
Has 5-points in his last 2 games
Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie
Marco Mignosa
Has 62 points (25 goals, 37 assists) in 45 games this season
Has 7-points in his last 4 games
Had a goal and 3 assists against the Storm on December 20th
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 1-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sault Ste. Marie 3-0-0-1 Guelph 1-3-0-0
Last 5 Years Sault Ste. Marie 9-8-1-3 Guelph 12-9-0-0
Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Sault Ste. Marie Sault Ste. Marie 4-5-0-1 Guelph 6-4-0-0
Last 5 Years SOO vs. GUE @ Guelph Sault Ste. Marie 5-3-1-2 Guelph 6-5-0-0
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2025
- Kingston Hosts Nick Lardis and the Brantford Bulldogs Tonight as Two Top Dogs in the Eastern Conference Square Off - Kingston Frontenacs
- Tonight, the Kids Take over as Rangers Host Colts - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - February 21st - GUE vs. SOO - Guelph Storm
- Generals Cross Border Looking to Sweep Otters - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 54, Firebirds vs Battalion - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- 21 CHL Alumni Lead Canada to Victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off - OHL
- Voting Is Now Open for the Third-Annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s) - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.