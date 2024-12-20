Vipers Face Defeat against Mad Ants

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (8-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, faced a 127-115 defeat against the Indiana Mad Ants (6-9) on Friday night at the Orange County Convention Center.

The first quarter consisted of four lead changes and seven ties. Neither team broke out until less than seven minutes remained on the clock and the Mad Ants jumped to an 18-16 lead over the Vipers. Indiana maintained control of the quarter until RGV struck from behind and tied the competition at 25-25. However, the Mad Ants regained control and ended the quarter with a 37-31 advantage. Indiana kept the momentum going into the second which allowed the team to gain control of the game with a score of 67-58 going into the half.

Indiana continued to dominate in the second half of the game which earned the team a 127-115 victory over the Vipers.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. led all scorers with 30 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante contributed 18 points followed by Teddy Allen with 16 points, Markquis Nowell followed with 13 points and Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh had 11 points.

Dakota Mathias led Indiana with 27 points. Jahlil Okafor finished the game with 21 points. Denver Nuggets Two-Way's Tristen Newton had 19 points, Quenton Jackson had 17 points and Enrique Freeman had 16 points.

RGV will tip-off the regular season against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Vipers beanie courtesy of DHR Health. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

