Balanced Scoring Leads Maine Celtics to Showcase Win

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Maine overcame a slow start on Friday night to beat College Park 116-110 at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Trailing by as many as 12 early in the game, it was a total team effort for the Celtics as six players scored in double figures. Maine dominated the paint with 56 points in the paint compared to just 38 for College Park. It's the first time Maine has beaten the Skyhawks in three meetings this season.

Drew Peterson led Maine with 20 points, five rebounds, and five steals. JD Davison finished with 21 points and seven assists in a night where he was battling foul trouble throughout the game. Nine of Davison's points and five of those assists came in the fourth quarter to help secure the win. Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points off the bench on 7-12 shooting and Anton Watson added 14.

Mo Gueye and Kevon Harris scored 20 apiece for College Park. Daeqwon Plowden added 19 on 4-6 shooting from distance. College Park was playing without Two-Way Player Keaton Wallace, who was with Atlanta. For the second straight game, Maine played without London Johnson and Donald Carey Jr., who were on the injury report.

Maine struggled to get anything going on offense early on. The Celtics were cold from the field, converting on just 7-21 shots from the field and 1-11 from deep. College Park buried five three-pointers in the opening frame and led by as many as 12 behind 11 first quarter points from Gueye. Maine was able to hold the Skyhawks scoreless for the final two minutes and trailed 27-20 after one.

The Celtics started the second quarter on a 9-3 run to pull within just one of College Park. Peterson tallied 10 points in the quarter and Harris scored 11 points for the Skyhawks as College Park continued to lead for most of the half. With 1:40 to play, Tristan Enaruna buried a deep triple from the logo to give Maine their first lead of the quarter, 51-50. College Park outscored Maine 12-3 in fastbreak points and connected on 9-16 shots from three as the Skyhawks held a 56-54 advantage entering halftime.

Maine forced an early timeout by College Park by forcing two quick turnovers and scoring the first four points of the second half. The timeout wouldn't stop the bleeding, as the Celtics spurred a 19-4 run to increase the lead to 13, their largest of the night. Scheierman led the charge for Maine in the quarter with seven points as the Celtics controlled the majority of the third, before College Park mounted their own comeback. Both teams traded shots from deep in the final ten seconds as Maine led 83-80 to start the fourth quarter.

Plowden's long range shooting helped keep the Skyhawks within striking distance. Plowden connected on three straight three-pointers to give College Park some of the momentum back. Battling a tough shooting night and foul trouble, Davison answered with a drive to the cup to score, plus the foul to give Maine a 103-96 lead with four minutes remaining. Harris found an answer of his own for College Park, burying a contested three to pull within one of the Celtics with under two minutes to play. Maine found its dagger with under 20 seconds remaining. Davison drove to the basket and when the defense collapsed to him, the third-year guard kicked it out to Watson who drained the triple to give Maine a 114-110 lead with 19.6 seconds remaining. The Skyhawks' shot was off the mark on the ensuing possession as the Celtics claimed a 116-110 win.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Drew Peterson was the Player of the Game after leading Maine with 20 points, five rebounds, and five steals. Peterson recorded all five steals in the first half and connected on 50% of his shots from the field while making all seven of his free throws.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine will play their second and final game of the Winter Showcase on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. against the Motor City Cruise. The game will broadcast live on the Roku Sports Channel.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.