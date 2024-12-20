Bulls Thwart Hustle Comeback Effort

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 109104 by the Windy City Bulls (5-10) to tip off the Winter Showcase.

Yuki Kawamura led the Hustle scoring a career-high 27 points and dished out six assists. Malachi Smith and Lucas Williamson each totaled 13 points. Miles Norris and Colin Castleton contributed 12 points each. Armando Bacot tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Duarte paced Windy City with 36 points. DJ Steward contributed 21 points and eight assists. Ben Coupet Jr., E.J. Liddell and Adama Sanogo each scored 12 points. Sanogo hauled in 11 rebounds to notch a double-double.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Memphis tied the game at 102 with 1:51 remaining in the game. Windy City made five consecutive free throws to retake the lead and pull away for the win.

Memphis outscored the Bulls 50-36 in the paint. Windy City shot 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, making 16 3-pointers. The Hustle scored 21 points off turnovers.

The Hustle will conclude the Winter Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. CT against the Salt Lake City Stars at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

