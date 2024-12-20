Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr.

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Dennis Smith Jr. from waivers.

Smith Jr., 6-3, 205-pound guard was selected ninth overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Smith spent two seasons with the Mavericks posting averages of 14.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the end of the 2018-19 season, the North Carolina native was traded to the New York Knicks where he appeared in 58 games across three seasons, averaging 7.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. After his time with the Knicks, Smith made career stops with the Detroit Pistons (2021), Portland Trail Blazers (2021-22), Charlotte Hornets (2022-23) and most recently the Brooklyn Nets (2023-24).

