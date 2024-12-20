Nets Defeated by Clippers in Game One at Winter Showcase

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Long Island Nets (2-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the San Diego Clippers (10-5), 136-88, during the team's first NBA G League Winter Showcase matchup at the Orange County Convention Center.

Long Island center Patrick Gardner recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Jaylen Martin tallied 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Nets forward Kendall Brown and guard Amari Bailey posted 13 points each in 25 and 33 minutes, respectively.

San Diego's offense got off to a quick start, as the Clippers went on a 20-4 run in the first quarter. Long Island closed the quarter trailing by 16, 32-16. The Nets worked hard to turn the tides in the second quarter, but the Clippers' efforts did not waver. San Diego closed the first half ahead by 20, 61-41.

The Clippers kept their foot on the gas for the entirety of the third quarter and closed the period ahead by 31, 97-66. Long Island tried to shrink the gap, but it was too late. San Diego went on to defeat Long Island by 48, 136-88.

San Diego center Tosan Evbuomwan posted 24 points, two rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Clippers assignee Cam Christie tallied 23 points, four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

Long Island will face Rip City in the team's second and final Winter Showcase game on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

