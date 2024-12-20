Skyhawks Drop Game One of the NBA G League Winter Showcase with 116-110 Loss to the Maine Celtics

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (8-7) opened the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida, with a 116-110 loss to the Maine Celtics (7-8).

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye poured in a new career high, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the first time in his career, finishing with 20 points (7-14 FGM, 4-6 3FGM), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 34 minutes.

Kevon Harris matched Gueye with a 20-point performance, marking the fifth-year guard's sixth game of the season with 20-or-more points.

Nikola Ðurišić also joined Gueye with a career night, racking up career highs of 13 points and nine assists in 22 minutes off the bench. The Belgrade, Serbia, native was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks after being selected by Miami with the 43 rd pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Skyhawks took a commanding lead from the jump thanks to a red-hot start from Gueye, who netted a perfect 3-3 from deep and finished the first quarter with 11 points, bolstering College Park's lead to 27-20. Gueye's three makes from deep set a new career high for triples made in a game.

Maine slowly crawled back in the second quarter, taking a two-point lead at the 1:36 mark before two layups from Jarkel Joiner helped the Skyhawks retake the lead at 56-54 to end the half. College Park finished 9-16 (.563 3FG%) from deep in the first half, the highest three-point percentage in any half this season for the Skyhawks.

Gueye and Harris both went a perfect 3-3 from deep, becoming the first duo in College Park history to finish a half perfect from beyond the arc with three or more makes each.

The Celtics stormed out to open the second half, opening with a 14-2 run to take a 10-point lead early in the third quarter. College Park battled back, cutting the lead to 83-80 at the end of the quarter thanks to a David Singleton three at the buzzer.

Maine started the fourth quarter just as they had the third, pulling ahead to an 11-point lead with just under eight minutes to play. The Skyhawks would return the favor with a 22-12 run over a five-minute period behind six different scorers, cutting the lead to one point with 1:46 left to play.

JD Davison knocked down a crucial jump shot, responding to a Daeqwon Plowden dunk with two free throws to bump the Celtics lead to three with 49 seconds to go.

Kevon Harris and Anton Watson traded three-pointers at 37 seconds and 18 seconds each, and a Celtics stop on defense led to a 116-110 finish in favor of Maine.

The Celtics were led by a duo of 20-point scorers in Boston Celtics two-way players JD Davison (21 points) and Drew Peterson (20 points), who both combined for a perfect 12-12 from the charity stripe and 17 free throw points.

The Skyhawks will conclude the NBA G League Winter Showcase with a matchup against the Osceola Magic at 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 22 on NBA TV.

