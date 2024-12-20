Austin Falls Short to Greensboro

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







ORLANDO - The Austin Spurs (9-6) fell short to the Greensboro Swarm (11-5), 105-100, in their first game of the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Cup on Friday evening at the Orange County Convention Center. Two-way forward Riley Minix led the Spurs with 25 points, while two-way guard David Duke Jr. added 15 points and 6 assists. Isaiah Miller also contributed 15 points, and Quinton Rose chipped in 14 points.

The Swarm took an early edge over the Spurs in the first quarter, leading 23-19. Austin answered in the second period, outscoring Greensboro 26-23 to narrow the deficit to 46-45 at halftime. Miller led the Spurs with 13 first-half points, while KJ Simpson paced the Swarm with 12. In the third quarter, Greensboro shot 60% from the field as Marcus Garrett scored 10 points to maintain a four-point lead, 75-71. Though the Silver and Black cut the deficit to one in the final period, Jaylen Sims' free throws helped seal the Swarm's victory.

Simpson led Greensboro with 24 points, while Sims added 22 points and 5 rebounds, and Reggie Perry recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Swarm.

NEXT UP The Spurs play the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Orange County Convention Center with tipoff at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

