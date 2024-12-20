Austin Falls Short to Greensboro
December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
ORLANDO - The Austin Spurs (9-6) fell short to the Greensboro Swarm (11-5), 105-100, in their first game of the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Cup on Friday evening at the Orange County Convention Center. Two-way forward Riley Minix led the Spurs with 25 points, while two-way guard David Duke Jr. added 15 points and 6 assists. Isaiah Miller also contributed 15 points, and Quinton Rose chipped in 14 points.
The Swarm took an early edge over the Spurs in the first quarter, leading 23-19. Austin answered in the second period, outscoring Greensboro 26-23 to narrow the deficit to 46-45 at halftime. Miller led the Spurs with 13 first-half points, while KJ Simpson paced the Swarm with 12. In the third quarter, Greensboro shot 60% from the field as Marcus Garrett scored 10 points to maintain a four-point lead, 75-71. Though the Silver and Black cut the deficit to one in the final period, Jaylen Sims' free throws helped seal the Swarm's victory.
Simpson led Greensboro with 24 points, while Sims added 22 points and 5 rebounds, and Reggie Perry recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Swarm.
NEXT UP The Spurs play the Cleveland Charge on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Orange County Convention Center with tipoff at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.
AustinSpurs.com
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Austin Falls Short to Greensboro - Austin Spurs
- Skyhawks Drop Game One of the NBA G League Winter Showcase with 116-110 Loss to the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
- Balanced Scoring Leads Maine Celtics to Showcase Win - Maine Celtics
- Mad Ants Score Season-High 127 Points in Showcase Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Vipers Face Defeat against Mad Ants - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Stars Charge to Victory in First Showcase Matchup - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge Drop First Showcase Game to Stars - Cleveland Charge
- Nets Defeated by Clippers in Game One at Winter Showcase - Long Island Nets
- Legends Secure Third Straight Win in Overtime Thriller at Winter Showcase - Texas Legends
- Bulls Thwart Hustle Comeback Effort - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr. - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Snatches Showcase Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.