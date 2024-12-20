Legends Secure Third Straight Win in Overtime Thriller at Winter Showcase

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (6-9) continued their hot streak with a thrilling 111-110 overtime victory over the Motor City Cruise (7-8) in their first game of the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, presented by The General Insurance.

Despite missing all three two-way players, the Legends showcased a balanced attack. Phillip Wheeler led the way with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Emanuel Miller added 20 points and 9 rebounds. Warith Alatishe anchored the defense with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyson Walker orchestrated the offense, dishing out a season-high 14 assists alongside 13 points. Teafale Lenard Jr. came off the bench to contribute 14 points and 3 blocks, providing crucial defensive stops. Jarod Lucas added 21 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, where he sank the final three points to secure the victory in overtime.

The Legends started strong, outscoring the Cruise 34-30 in the opening quarter, but the game remained tightly contested. Motor City was led by Cole Swider's game-high 24 points and Tolu Smith's 23-point, 12-rebound performance, keeping the Cruise within striking distance.

Defensively, the Legends held the Cruise to just 30.8% shooting from beyond the arc while recording 17 steals and forcing 22 turnovers, which they converted into 26 points to secure the edge.

The Legends aim to continue their momentum into their second Showcase game as they face the Indiana Mad Ants for the first time this season on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV. For more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

